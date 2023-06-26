John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 48,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 119,634 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.24.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 143,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 240,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 431,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

