John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 48,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 119,634 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.24.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
