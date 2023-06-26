Joystick (JOY) Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last Week

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $4,834.49 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01877662 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,953.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

