JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF makes up 7.0% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned about 3.83% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,248. The company has a market capitalization of $249.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

