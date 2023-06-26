Kaspa Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $482.32 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $482.32 million and $12.49 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,317,846,193 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,307,287,070.830467. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02556622 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $11,805,985.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

