Kava 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $154.84 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Kava has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003453 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $619.67 million and $154.84 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 592,171,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,242,880 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

