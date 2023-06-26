KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $53.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. KB Home has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in KB Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in KB Home by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

