KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $43.00 at Wolfe Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wolfe Research from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.04.

KB Home Price Performance

KB Home stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. KB Home has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

KB Home declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. FMR LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after buying an additional 1,225,187 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in KB Home by 4,419.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 630,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

