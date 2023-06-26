Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $23.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

AMTB stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.91 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerald P. Plush acquired 2,500 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $80,375 in the last ninety days. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 25,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

