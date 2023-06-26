Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.43). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.94 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.