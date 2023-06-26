Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Shares Up 4.7%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.33. 470,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,234,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 107.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 344.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $421,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 145.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 137,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after acquiring an additional 62,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

