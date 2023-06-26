Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Innospec accounts for about 2.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.32% of Innospec worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,470,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,621,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,190,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,210,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innospec news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,567.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innospec Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IOSP stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.60. 19,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

