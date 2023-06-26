Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $5.15 Million Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. The Shyft Group comprises 1.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.65% of The Shyft Group worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of SHYF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.72. 54,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,497. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.01.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.