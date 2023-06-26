Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,661.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $19.78. 31,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,425. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.