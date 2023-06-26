Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 687 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Colliers International Group comprises 4.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.35% of Colliers International Group worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

CIGI stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.09. 22,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $133.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIGI. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.