KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNYJY. HSBC lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

KNYJY opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

