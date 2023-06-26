Kujira (KUJI) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $90.27 million and approximately $328,473.45 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002728 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kujira has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.80737513 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $382,512.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

