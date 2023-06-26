Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.45 and a 200-day moving average of $232.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

