LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.22. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 16,365 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 12.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global ( NASDAQ:LNZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.