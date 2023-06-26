Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 91,091 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 765,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.29 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

