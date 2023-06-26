Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $295.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.06. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

