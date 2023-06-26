Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 167 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

