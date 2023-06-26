LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $345,329.10

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 40.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 105.3% higher against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $345,329.10 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

