Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $316.10

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $316.10 and last traded at $312.53, with a volume of 21259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on LII. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherry Buck purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lennox International by 55.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Lennox International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

