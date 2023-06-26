Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 239,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,425,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

