Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Purchases £20,656.44 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Charles Julian Cazalet acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £983.64 ($1,258.66) per share, for a total transaction of £20,656.44 ($26,431.79).

Charles Julian Cazalet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, June 23rd, Charles Julian Cazalet acquired 4 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of £984 ($1,259.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,936 ($5,036.47).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

LTI traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,010 ($12.92). 126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.59. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 944 ($12.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,305 ($16.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,027.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,031.69.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5,150 ($65.90) per share. This represents a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -4,063.59%.

(Get Rating)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.