Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,040

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,150 ($14.72) to GBX 1,040 ($13.31) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

LIO stock opened at GBX 746.50 ($9.55) on Thursday. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 692 ($8.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,300 ($16.63). The company has a market cap of £484.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,223.77, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 805.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,009.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 50 ($0.64) dividend. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,803.28%.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

