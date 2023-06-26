Liquity USD Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $284.67 million and approximately $978,481.96 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 284,157,104 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

