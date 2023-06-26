Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Lisk has a market cap of $118.94 million and $7.48 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002162 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,766,794 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

