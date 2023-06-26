Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $116.47 million and $7.42 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002227 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000912 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,764,998 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

