Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Position Cut by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,032,000 after buying an additional 422,882 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,650,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,736,000 after purchasing an additional 402,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,165,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,733,000 after purchasing an additional 157,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,438,000 after purchasing an additional 279,814 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Roth Mkm began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

