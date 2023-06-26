Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0576 per share on Thursday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.009001.
Localiza Rent a Car Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LZRFY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.56. 3,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,797. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile
