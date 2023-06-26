Loom Network Market Cap Reaches $52.35 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $52.35 million and $9.15 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,207,425,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

