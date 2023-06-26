Mammoth Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.60 Million (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018872 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013988 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,246.89 or 0.99892065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

