Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 301,982 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 192.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 301,982 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $92,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.70. The stock had a trading volume of 165,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.