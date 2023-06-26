Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 70,824 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,824 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $120,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

NYSE NOC traded down $8.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $445.47. 112,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

