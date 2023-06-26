Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,537 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.85% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $47,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

