Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 950,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,116 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $28,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.49. 59,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

