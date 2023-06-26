Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,417 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $73,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDXX traded down $8.43 on Monday, reaching $479.35. 30,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,025. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.95 and its 200-day moving average is $470.28. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

