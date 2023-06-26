Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,537 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.85% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $47,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,592,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,309,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 42,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

SPTI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 165,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,165. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

