Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $138.79 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,628 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.6% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Medtronic worth $138,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

