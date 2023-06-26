Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $154.13 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises 1.8% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $154,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of FMC by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $105.78. The stock had a trading volume of 56,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,173. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.26 and its 200 day moving average is $120.37. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

