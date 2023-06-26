Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $23,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

DG traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.67. 320,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,774. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

