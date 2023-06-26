Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.27. 78,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,140. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.40. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.