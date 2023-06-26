Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 425,082 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,082 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Activision Blizzard worth $109,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.90. 868,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,985,615. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

