Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 393.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015,924 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $76,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,347,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

