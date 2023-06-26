Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $30,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $213,815,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $376.30. The company had a trading volume of 116,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

