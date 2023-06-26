Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $24,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.12. 80,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.20 and its 200-day moving average is $231.68. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

