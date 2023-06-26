Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 149,044 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,044 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.36% of SBA Communications worth $101,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,751. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $215.11 and a 12 month high of $356.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.80. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

