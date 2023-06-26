Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 23,542 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,542 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,195,572. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

