Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 26,993 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,993 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Canadian National Railway worth $74,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.77. 76,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.80. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

